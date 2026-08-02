"I Thought I'd Return To Himachal": Yami Gautam On Nearly Quitting Bollywood Before <i>Uri</i>

Yami Gautam has reflected on one of the most challenging phases of her career. The actress admitted she had begun questioning her future in the industry due to the lack of meaningful opportunities after her debut in the 2012 film Vicky Donor. She was on the verge of quitting Bollywood before Uri: The Surgical Strike eventually became the breakthrough that renewed her confidence.

In an interview with Filmfare, Yami shared that while her debut was successful, it was seen as "unconventional" as she "hadn't been launched as the typical heroine." She said this affected the kind of work she was offered. After years of struggling to find the right opportunity, she had almost given up on acting when Uri: The Surgical Strike came her way in 2019.

“Just before Uri and Bala, I had made peace with leaving the industry altogether. I thought I'd return to Himachal. We have farmland there. I imagined beginning a completely different life. My parents were incredibly supportive. They simply said, 'Come home.' And strangely, the moment I stopped clinging to the industry out of fear, everything changed. Uri happened. Bala happened. Life changed almost overnight," the actress said.

Yami Gautam also addressed the difficulties faced by outsiders in Bollywood. She noted that while star kids are given several opportunities and room to evolve even after failures, outsiders often struggle to get even one break.

The actress said, “The difficult part wasn't being an outsider. It was constantly having to prove yourself. Sometimes you'd feel you were ready for a particular opportunity, yet someone else would receive repeated chances simply because they already belonged to the ecosystem. You'd think, 'If I were given that many opportunities, wouldn't I also continue growing as an actor?' That was the real frustration."

Yami further admitted she genuinely believes the industry has evolved. "Today, audiences don't care where you come from. They care whether you're a good actor. Whether your films are worth watching. Whether they trust your choices. That gives me tremendous hope for the next generation," she added.

Yami said she was "hurt" by the favouritism she witnessed in the industry. She recalled how discussions around potential films would abruptly end without any explanation, and the opportunities she had hoped for would quietly slip away.

Yami Gautam will next be seen in Nayyi Navelli, directed by Balaji Mohan.