<i>Ramayana</i> Actor Chetan Hansraj Hits Back At VFX Criticism, Defends Ranbir Kapoor's Casting As Lord Rama

Ramayana actor Chetan Hansraj has come out in support of the film after its trailer sparked debates online over its casting choices and VFX. The actor, who plays the demon Mali in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological drama, dismissed the criticism and said many people are judging the film without understanding its true scale.

Chetan also defended Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama and praised the work put in by the makers before locking the film's cast.

Backs Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama

Ever since the trailer dropped, some social media users have questioned Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama. Sharing his view, Chetan said he completely supports the decision.

"I think the casting is fabulous. Ranbir as Ram is fabulous. I really like the manner in which he has carried off his look. Sai Pallavi is also very nice. Everyone has their opinion, but Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and the team have done a lot of research for the looks and characters, and finalised the cast after a lot of deliberation,” he told Variety India.

“Keyboard VFX Superstars”

The film's visual effects have also been under the scanner since the trailer's release. Responding to the criticism, Chetan did not hold back.

"They are in dreamland. When you see Ramayana on the big screen, you will understand the scale. It is unfathomable. All these critics don't understand the scale."

He also referred to many online critics as "keyboard VFX superstars", saying people should wait to watch the film before passing judgement.

Apart from defending the film, Chetan had only good things to say about his experience on the sets. He revealed that everyone, including the cast and crew, was soft-spoken and respectful. He also praised Yash for being gentle and humble while working with everyone.

The actor added that despite spending 47 years in the entertainment industry, the 20 days he shot for Ramayana were the best 20 days of his career.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi. The film will release in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2026, and the second releasing during Diwali 2027.