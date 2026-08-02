'People Look At My Pimples, Not My Eyes': Sai Pallavi's Old Remark Goes Viral Amid <i>Ramayana</i> Casting Row

The conversation around Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita in Ramayana continues to dominate social media.

While many have welcomed the actor's natural screen presence and performance-oriented approach, others have questioned whether she matches their perception of the mythological character.

As the online debate continues, an old interview of Sai Pallavi has resurfaced, with many users revisiting her views on beauty standards, acne, skin positivity and why she chose to embrace her natural appearance despite industry pressures.

Internet Divided Over Sai Pallavi's Casting As Sita

Since the Ramayana trailer was unveiled, social media has been divided over Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita.

While many users have defended the actor, saying her simplicity and acting abilities make her an apt choice for the role, others have expressed reservations over her casting.

One social media user wrote, "People aren't judging Sai Pallavi's beauty here. She is not obligated to conform to conventional beauty standards. The issue is that she doesn't match the description of Maa Sita's beauty as given in our scriptures. Maa Sita was the epitome of beauty. That's why many people are upset."

Many others, however, have argued that an actor's performance should take precedence over conventional beauty standards.

Old Interview On Acne And Beauty Standards Goes Viral Again

Amid the ongoing discussion, an earlier interview of Sai Pallavi with The Hindu has resurfaced online.

The actor, who has consistently embraced a no-makeup look both on and off screen, had spoken candidly about living with acne and rosacea and how audiences changed her perception of beauty.

Reflecting on her journey, Sai Pallavi had said accepting herself became easier after audiences embraced her exactly as she was.

"When people accepted me for who I was, a girl with acne (rosacea), I learnt that confidence was the real beauty."

The actor has often spoken about choosing authenticity over trying to fit into conventional beauty standards.

Why Sai Pallavi Chose Premam As Her Debut

In the same interview, Sai Pallavi also revealed why she made her acting debut with the Malayalam blockbuster Premam instead of entering Tamil cinema first.

She said, "All my friends are Tamil, and they wouldn't have watched [Premam] even if I forced them to. So, if the film didn't do well, nobody would have known."

Released in 2015, Premam went on to become a major success and introduced Sai Pallavi to audiences across the country.

Why She Turned Down A Rs 2 Crore Fairness Cream Deal

Sai Pallavi has also been vocal about colourism and unrealistic beauty standards.

The actor had reportedly declined a fairness cream endorsement worth Rs 2 crore, saying she did not want to promote ideals that could negatively affect people's self-esteem.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in an interview republished by Brut India, she explained her decision.

"It's a personal choice. I cannot blame anybody for their choices. When you look at the greater population of people who are affected by a few choices that we make, I think that's when I have to take a stand. I know friends and family who have always been compared and made to feel little less because of their skin colour or those beauty standards that we have created in the society."

'After Premam, They Accepted Me With All Of That'

Sai Pallavi also recalled how she struggled with acne before entering films and tried several fairness creams in an attempt to change her appearance.

"Before Premam, I would put on hundreds of fairness creams. I would have so much acne. I put myself through so much. I wouldn't want to leave home. I would just stay home thinking that people look at my pimples and talk but not my eyes."

According to the actor, the overwhelming acceptance she received after Premam transformed the way she viewed herself and her influence on young people facing similar insecurities.

"After Premam, they accepted me with all of that. They liked me more and I saw how much it influenced teenagers. That let me feel a lot more powerful."