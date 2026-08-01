He Mortgaged His Only Mumbai Home. 25 Years Later He's Betting Rs 4,000 Crore On <i>Ramayana</i>

At 21, Namit Malhotra placed his family's only Mumbai home on the line for a company operating out of a garage.

His business was turning over around Rs 75 lakh when he borrowed nearly Rs 2 crore to install a high-end post-production system. There were no venture capitalists waiting with cheques. The money came through debt, personal guarantees and a bank loan arranged with his father's help.

Malhotra later called it "the biggest risk I would ever take in my life."

It would not be his last.

His small editing operation, Video Workshop, merged with his father's Video Works to form Prime Focus in 1997. The company grew rapidly, entered advertising and films, listed on the stock market in 2006 and expanded across London, Los Angeles, New York and Vancouver.

Then came 2008.

Prime Focus had raised money through foreign currency convertible bonds to finance international acquisitions. When Lehman Brothers collapsed, Hollywood slowed, investors fled and some of the companies it had acquired began losing money. Nearly 70 per cent of its business was exposed to the worst-hit markets.

The stock crashed. An expansion once hailed as audacious suddenly looked reckless.

"I actually became the perfect underdog because I lost it all," Malhotra said while recalling the period.

He could have retreated to India and reduced the company to a safer operation. Instead, he restructured debt, spent months combining seven scattered companies into one global organisation and doubled down on high-end visual effects and 3D conversion.

The move that changed everything came in 2014.

Prime Focus World merged with London-based Double Negative, the Oscar-winning visual-effects studio behind films such as Inception and Interstellar. Malhotra did not create Double Negative. He acquired and combined it with his global operation, rebranding the new company as DNEG.

The deal brought together Prime Focus's scale, international pipeline and Indian production base with Double Negative's elite creative reputation. A business born in a Mumbai garage would eventually grow into a global operation employing more than 9,000 people.

DNEG went on to work on films including Blade Runner 2049, Tenet, Dune and Oppenheimer, collecting multiple Academy Awards along the way.

Now Malhotra is making the biggest wager of his career.

His two-part Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravan, is being mounted not merely as a major Indian film but as a global cinematic event.

"By the time we're done with both films, it'll be about $500 million, which is over Rs 4,000 crore," Malhotra has said. He has also stressed that the team is "funding it ourselves."

The Rs 4,000-crore figure is understood to cover the larger war chest for both films, including production, visual effects, technology, music, localisation and a worldwide marketing campaign. More conservative estimates place the two films' pure production cost closer to Rs 1,600 crore.

Either way, the scale is unprecedented for Indian cinema.

Malhotra is attempting to use the company he built, nearly lost and rebuilt to prove that an Indian story can be produced and sold with the ambition of an Avatar or an Avengers.

The gamble brings his journey full circle. The technology he mortgaged his home to buy became Prime Focus. The company he dragged through the financial crisis gave him the platform to acquire Double Negative. That acquisition became DNEG, the Oscar-winning machine now helping him build Ramayana.

For nearly three decades, Malhotra has followed the same playbook: take a risk that looks impossibly large, survive long enough to make it work and use the victory to finance an even bigger one.

This time, he is betting nearly Rs 4,000 crore and his reputation on the most sacred story India has ever told.