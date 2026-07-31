'Can't See Anyone As Lord Rama Except Ranbir Kapoor': <i>Ramayana</i> Actor Indira Krishnan

The trailer of Ramayana has become the talk of the town following its worldwide release yesterday.

A large section of the internet questioned the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Defending Ranbir Kapoor's casting, actor Indira Krishnan said in a recent interview that she can't imagine anyone as Lord Rama except Ranbir Kapoor. For context, Indira Krishnan plays Queen Kaushalya in the film.

"This is the first time I have worked with such a big superstar. I worked with Ranbir (Kapoor) in Animal also. But this time, I interacted with him more. After the first teaser released, people questioned how he could pull off Lord Rama after doing Animal. They will get a shock to see Ranbir in the film," Indira told Bollywood Now recently.

"In terms of character and body language, Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work. He has given his 200%, Like no one else can't do Tere Naam except Salman Khan, I can't see anyone else as Lord Rama except Ranbir Kapoor. He carries the family legacy of the Kapoors. And he's a great star," Indira added.

Indira Krishnan also bonded with Sai Pallavi on set over their Tamil roots. She said that Sai didn't use any makeup for the role. "She is very sweet. She is a brilliant actor," Indira said.

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

AR Rahman and Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer have collaborated on this project for the first time.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.