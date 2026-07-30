'No More <i>Animal': Mahabharat's</i> Nitish Bharadwaj Has A Request For Ranbir Kapoor After <i>Ramayana</i>

Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's iconic 1988 television series Mahabharat, has showered praise on the trailer of Ramayana, which was released today.

The veteran actor took to Instagram to share his reaction, calling the film a potential global milestone for Indian cinema.

He wrote, "My views on Ramayan trailer - 100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Namit Badhaee. Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat's next gift to world cinema after Satyajit Rai & Shekhar Kapoor. Tens of awards for Production design & DOP. Wonderful period creation using VFX & AI. Thanks to a great music maestro, Hans Zimmer, for collaborating with Indian cinema. Ranbir now at par with Ranvir as the next 2 unbeatable Dhurandhars. Yash - welcome to global cinema."

Nitish also had a special message for Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the film. While praising his acting abilities, he urged the actor to embrace the responsibility that comes with portraying one of India's most revered figures.

"RK, always loved you as an actor but now start your social responsibility to uphold Bharat's heritage, values, culture & ethos. So no more Animal even if the goldmine is offered to you. Plz do not pollute your Vaani anymore. Bharat has enough stories to satiate your acting prowess," he wrote.

The actor also expressed hope that audiences would wholeheartedly accept Sai Pallavi as Sita.

"I only hope that Bharateeyas will accept Sai Pallavi as Sita & I can also hear Tulsidas ji's CHAUPAEES amidst Mridangam & Manjira somewhere in the film. That's the sound identity of this Maha-Kavya in every Bharateeya's soul. Will want to see RAMYAN at least 5 times as a mark of respect to Nitesh's toil of making this magnum opus," he concluded.

About Film

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Bring Back Rama-Sita Aura, But Yash's Ravana Steals The Show