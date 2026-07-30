Producer Namit Malhotra Compares <i>Ramayana's</i> Rs 4,000 Crore Vision To <i>Avatar</i> And <i>Gladiator</i>

It is Ramayana day. After all, the first trailer of the epic was released today. And, oh boy. It is already getting attention for its grand visuals. But did you know there is a connection between Ramayana, Avatar, Gladiator and The Lord of the Rings? Not our words.

Producer Namit Malhotra claimed that Ramayana is a mix of Avatar, Gladiator and The Lord of the Rings. He said the film tells the story of a god who takes birth as a human, lives like an ordinary person, understands human emotions and challenges and finally performs his duty.

According to Malhotra, these emotions and values are universal, which makes the story easy for people from different countries and cultures to connect with, even if they are watching an Indian epic for the first time.

In a conversation with Fandom, producer Namit Malhotra explained, “Ramayana is like Avatar meets Gladiator in the world of Lord of the Rings, like so if you can put that together. Lord Vishnu, who is the protector of all life, he has to come as an avatar to bring balance and restore life back. It's the oldest epic known to man for over 5000 years.”

"So god descends as a human and goes through his life in a human form to really understand how humans feel, ultimately to fulfil their duty. Then it's mounted in the back of this massive spectacle woven into the fabric of the screenplay.”

Ramayana is about ‘sacrifice and revenge'

Director Nitesh Tiwari said Ramayana will focus on the emotions and struggles of its characters. He described it as a story about sacrifice, revenge and people fighting against difficult situations. He also believed that the film will offer high-quality visuals and storytelling.

Tiwari added that Ramayana is not only made to entertain viewers but will also leave them with something meaningful to think about.

Ramayana release date

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026.