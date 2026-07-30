Amid <i>Varanasi</i> Shoot, Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Join Mahesh Babu For Movie Night

Priyanka Chopra took a short break from work to spend an evening at the movies in Hyderabad. The actor, who is currently filming SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, was joined by husband Nick Jonas and co-star Mahesh Babu for a movie outing at AMB Cinemas.

AMB Cinemas shared a picture on Instagram. The multiplex, which is co-owned by Mahesh Babu, hosted the trio for the outing. Priyanka, Nick and Mahesh posed together for a photo after their movie night.

For the outing, Priyanka chose a sleeveless dress. Nick Jonas wore a white shirt with black shorts. Mahesh Babu kept things simple in an-black outfit.

Sharing the photo, AMB Cinemas wrote, "A truly star-studded evening at AMB Cinemas. The Globe Trotter Superstar @urstrulyMahesh, Desi Girl Mandakini @priyankachopra and @nickjonas graced us with their presence for a memorable movie night. It was a pleasure hosting you all. See you again soon.”

Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming action-adventure film in Hyderabad. This time, the work trip has also turned into family time as Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, are staying with her in India.

The family arrived in the country on Sunday. A video shared by paparazzi showed them walking out of the airport together. Priyanka kept her travel look comfortable in a dark brown co-ord set with an off-shoulder top. Nick opted for an all-black outfit and was seen carrying little Malti in his arms as they made their way out.

Varanasi also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 7, 2027.