Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Glimpse Of Malti Watching <i>Tune Maari Entriyaan</i>

Priyanka Chopra has delighted fans with an adorable update on Instagram. The actress, who recently flew to India from the US, shared a heart-melting picture featuring her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the snap, the little one can be seen intently watching a television screen. What had caught her attention? Priyanka's popular Bollywood song Tune Maari Entriyaan. Sharing the sweet moment on her Instagram Stories, the actress wrote, "Who would've thought?" The star also tagged her husband, singer Nick Jonas, in the post.

Tune Maari Entriyaan is one of Priyanka Chopra's most-loved dance numbers. Sung by Bappi Lahiri, KK, Neeti Mohan and Vishal Dadlani, the energetic track featured Priyanka alongside Ranveer Singh in the 2014 film Gunday.

The actress also gave fans a glimpse of a heartwarming reunion between Malti Marie and her grandmother Dr Madhu Chopra.

In a picture posted on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka's mother is seen holding little Malti's hand as the two enjoy a peaceful walk by a poolside. Malti looked cute in a bright pink top paired with white trousers as she walked alongside her grandmother.

Sharing the touching family moment, Priyanka simply captioned the post, "Reunited... @drmadhukhourichopra."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema after a gap of seven years with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Starring Mahesh Babu as the male lead, Varanasi is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.