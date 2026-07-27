Amid Separation Rumours, Badshah's Wife Isha Rikhi Breaks Silence With Emotional Note: 'Felt Overwhelmed By My Husband's Power'

Actor Isha Rikhi, rapper Badshah's wife, has shared an emotional note on social media, days after fans began speculating that all was not well between the couple.

Without revealing specific details, Rikhi spoke about living in fear, choosing silence as a way to cope, and finally finding the courage to speak up.

"There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do," she wrote.

She went on to add that her silence should never have been mistaken for acceptance. "Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay," the note read.

Badshah-Isha Rikhi Split Rumours Grow

A few days ago, Isha shared a montage of videos and pictures featuring herself and Badshah. The post was accompanied by a cryptic note that left social media wondering whether the couple has separated.

Isha captioned the post, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," followed by a heartbreak emoji and a folded-hands emoji.

News of Badshah and Isha Rikhi's wedding first became public in March after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of pictures on Instagram that appeared to reveal the couple's wedding.

According to reports, Badshah and Isha first met at a common friend's party. The two gradually became close, and their friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship. Badshah married Isha Rikhi nearly six years after his separation from his first wife.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They got married in 2012 and remained together for eight years before finalising their divorce in 2020. They are parents to a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, whom they continue to co-parent.