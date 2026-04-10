Badshah Removes 'Derogatory' <i>Tateeree</i> Parts After Row, New Version Out On April 14

Rapper Badshah, who has been under fire for his controversial song Tateeree, on Friday announced that he has removed all "derogratory" portions from the Haryanvi track after meeting several authorities, including the National Commission for Women.

The rapper, known for songs such as Garmi, Kar Gayi Chul, and Jugnu, also that he will release a new version of the song on April 14.

In letter posted in Hindi on Instagram, Badshah wrote, "In the last few days, we listened to what government authorities, the National Commission for Women, social workers, and people who care about our society had to say about our song Tateeree. We have made necessary changes to the song and have also removed those portions that were deemed derogatory."

"I respect the feedback and the intent behind it. Besides being an artist, it's equally important to also be responsible towards society and culture," he said, unveiling the first glimpse of the song's new version titled Tateeree Phir Se.

"Your support, your voice, and your trust has kept this song alive. I hope its new version will carry the same energy and respect," the rapper added.

Tateeree Phir Se will be available on all platforms from April 14.

After severe backlash, Badshah apologised for hurting the sentiments of people through the song, whose lyrics were deemed "vulgar" and "obscene" by a section of social media users.

"I am a very proud Haryanvi. I never intended to talk badly about any child or woman of Haryana," he had said at the time in an Instagram video.

Earlier this week, Badshah appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) and submitted a written apology for the Tateeree controversy. According to his legal counsel, the rapper also promised the commission to deliver a women empowerment song in four months.

Last month, Haryana Police removed 857 links related to Tateeree in coordination with various social media platforms, following due legal process.

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