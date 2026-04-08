Badshah Reviews 'Unapologetically Original' <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "No Nonsense, Pure Style"

Singer and rapper Badshah reviewed Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge and showered praise on the film. Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 and has already broken multiple box office records.

About Badshah's Post

Taking to his Instagram Story, Badshah wrote, "They said, 'You are not ready for this,' and boy were they right. Dhurandhar 1 & 2 aren't just films; they're a statement. A bold reminder that Indian cinema is stepping into a new era. Fearless, experimental, and unapologetically original."

He further added, "You don't watch Dhurandhar; you experience it. And once you do, there's no going back to ordinary cinema. Music has elevated the film; film elevated the music. This is no nonsense. This is pure style. Lost count of the number of times I've seen the film or the scenes. Damn. This is what the future looks like."

About Dhurandhar 2's Box Office Collection

Ranveer Singh's Lyari Saga: Dhurandhar 2 has shown steady performance at the box office, even after 20 days. According to Sacnilk, after 20 days, the domestic (net) collection of the film stands at Rs 1,033.37 crore, while the Indian gross stands at Rs 1,237.21 crore.

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 4.00 crore on Day 20, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 404.00 crore. This has pushed the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,641.21 crore.

The first film, Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year and the top single-language earner. The sequel surpassed the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar within just 11 days of its release.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this installment.



Also Read: Aditya Dhar Reveals Dhurandhar 2 Casting Brief For 'Fearless' Mukesh Chhabra