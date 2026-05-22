<i>Dhurandhar</i> 'Uncut' X Review: Fans Torn Between "Really Grateful" And 'Not Expected'

Seems like ever since the storm unleashed by Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar last year, and then with the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge this year, it refuses to die down at all. The internet got excited yesterday when both Netflix and JioCinema shared posts announcing the arrival of the Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha versions on their respective platforms, streaming from today. Social media reviews have been pouring in, and it looks like the audience is divided over the very similar runtimes seen in the theatre and now on OTT. Some even state that there are hardly any 'extra scenes'.

Internet Reactions

Being termed the 'uncut' version, the biggest dilemma viewers have is that there is no extra runtime.

One user wrote, "#Dhurandhar RAW & ANDEKHA in a nutshell as no extra runtime."

Someone else commented, "Same movie. Same day. Same duration. Same name. In two different streaming platforms. Can't understand what was the deal between Hotstar and Netflix for Dhurandhar Part 1 Raw & Undekha."

"Dhurandhar on @JioHotstar - the movie we saw in the theatre was 3 hrs 34 mins and the 'Raw & Undekha' version is 3 hrs 25 mins. WHAT??" mentioned another user.

Some were of the opinion that the only difference is that the abuses are uncensored.

One person wrote, "#Dhurandhar Part 1 - RAW & UNCENSORED is now streaming on Netflix India - 205 minutes runtime.. no extra scenes but dialogues are unmuted now."

Someone else added, "#Dhurandhar Part 1 #RawAndUndekha is just abuses being uncensored. Not that anyone was expecting [this], but no new extra scenes are added. Thanks to Vasan for the info."

"@NetflixIndia can you tell that Dhurandhar is 3 hrs 25 mins and now you uploaded again Dhurandhar with the name Dhurandhar (Raw and Undekha) and you are claiming that this is an extended cut but I still [am] confused if both have same 3 hrs 25 mins then how you add some scenes," questioned one user.

One viewer wrote, "Big thanks to @AdityaDharFilms and @netflix for releasing the uncensored version of Dhurandhar exactly the way it was imagined, without muting or toning things down. Really grateful for that. My only issue is with the English subtitles. If they were going all in with the uncensored version, I wish the subtitles matched that same authenticity too."

About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar was released in India and worldwide on December 5. After a successful theatrical run, the film landed on Netflix on January 30.

Additionally, the second part of Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge Raw & Undekha, will have a premiere on June 4 at 7 PM and will start streaming from June 5 only on JioHotstar.

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, scripted a chapter in the history of Hindi as well as Indian cinema. Both films minted a whopping amount of money, cementing the franchise's position as one of the biggest in the country. The franchise has already beaten close competitors such as Pushpa and Baahubali.

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna appear in the films.

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