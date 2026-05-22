<i>System</i> Review: Sonakshi Sinha-Jyotika Film Tests Patience, Even After Justice Is Served

Courtroom dramas are the flavour of the season.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's film System marinates the story's layers with the usual tropes of the genre in her latest showcase - led by a fresh cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker.

The director does not stray from her patent style of storytelling - two resilient female protagonists calling the shots, one a little marred with greyer attributes. Powerful men refuse to let go of their destructive egos and, beneath it all, lie the lives of ordinary people in a society often caught in the hailstorm between richer and poorer.

System highlights the sharp contrast between those societal hierarchies through the cases fought in court and how justice can be delayed, but not denied.

Sonakshi Sinha wears the lawyer's robe for the first time onscreen as Neha Rajvansh, a privileged public prosecutor. She's sharp and capable, but often burdened by the empire set up by her famous father and hugely successful defence lawyer - Ravi Rajvansh.

Jyotika plays humble courtroom stenographer Sarika Rawat. Her life is seemingly ordinary. The film begins with Neha rushing into court, straightening her garb and fixing her hair in a dilapidated bathroom, while Sarika is prim and proper. We see a tiny glimpse of the comradeship that will unfold between the two leading ladies soon after.

Like every courtroom drama, we know there's more to the story than is on display. Sonakshi as Neha begins fighting her case - State vs Jagdish Singh. When she fails to get a suitable outcome, her boss warns her that she must revive the case or it will be dropped.

It's a typical story of a strong-headed woman who wants to make her own mark, make her father - the senior lawyer - feel she's worthy of his empire and then take over. We are soon introduced to the posh, sparkling world of the Rajvanshs, who are celebrating 25 years of their law firm.

The lowkey patriarchy embedded in family systems gives a sneak peek now and then. Every time Neha's father questions her ability, he asks her to prove herself: win 10 cases on the trot and she'll be onboarded as his partner in the family firm. Her brother, played by Adinath Kothari, gets a free pass. This is reverse nepotism at its peak.

He doesn't dare cross his father's ego metre, and the feisty daughter does exactly that.

One of the villains is introduced early - the corrupt real estate tycoon Vikram Bajral, accused of several crimes but repeatedly walking free, courtesy of Ravi Rajvansh. He is part of the celebrations, having just been acquitted by Ravi.

While the wealthy celebrate, we see a diametrically opposite world in Sarika's life. From the beginning, Sarika gives off the demeanour of a woman wronged. Her calmness mirrors a grave injustice served by a flawed system. As the story unravels and the cases fought from the start form a cohesive ending, we get the full picture of the fight she has been waging.

Sarika stays with her maimed husband Laxman and daughter Kusum. She tutors and works at court, dabbling between jobs to manage expenses as the household's sole earner. She has an affair with Inspector Rathi, a dirty secret whose strings she pulls as it suits her.

But it is all linked; the only issue is that it takes too long to simmer and let the cat out of the bag. There's just something fishy about Sarika, but lowkey predictable also.

What truly stands out is the friendship that forms between Sonakshi's Neha and Jyotika's Sarika. They form a deal: Jyotika's character, who has seen both sides of the coin - prosecution and defence - as a stenographer, provides insights and helps Neha win her cases. As the female friendship blooms, Neha is on a roll.

Sarika is happy to help, and at times gives away plot points by going out of her way to assist Neha.

In the second case Neha fights - for Pramod Mishra, accused of raping a minor - Sarika lights the way for Neha to uncover the truth. Only later does Neha realise the full intention behind Sarika's help: not entirely honest, but not wrong either.

The real story begins when small-time blogger Inaaya suddenly dies by apparent suicide - only it is murder. Neha, who used to follow her recommendations, is stunned and takes the case on herself. And once again Vikram Bajral is in the mix.

Suddenly this is no longer a case in session but a personal rivalry: Neha must choose between her morality and going against her father, or the opposite. She chooses the latter and moves out of her mansion. It is Sarika who helps Neha find a place to stay as she digs into Inaaya Kothari's murder.

The pace of this courtroom thriller picks up in the last 40 minutes, when Neha starts joining the dots. From State vs Jagdish Singh to Pramod Mishra to Inaaya Kothari, there's more than what meets the eye.

As Neha rewinds the backstory of where it began, she slowly unearths the truth behind Inaaya's murder. The real weapon is far more lethal because it's fuelled by a wounded individual's vengeance.

It's interesting to see how Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary chooses the grey area over complete black or white to get to the conclusion of this courtroom thriller.

Jyotika, as the simple but sharp stenographer, is perfect for the role. Sonakshi Sinha lets go of the glam and her stoic presence elevates the key scenes where the case is cracked open. Ashutosh Gowariker as the demanding father is convincing. As their personal dramas get embroiled in professional matters, the harsh reality that strikes hard is a legal system endlessly rusted by money, power and personal ambition - themes that are tackled with a sublime touch, though the film could have been smoother around the edges. The performances are commendable, it's the conclusion that just doesn't hit the sweet spot

Sarika has a striking line, "Court mein insaaf nahi milta, appeal karne ka mauka milta hai."

And perhaps that is what it is. Whether the kind of justice served in System suits your moral views is a call you'll have to take - there is never one truth to any story, and that the film rightfully asserts.

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