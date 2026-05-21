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Viral Video: Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Funny Take On Melody Trend Takes Over Internet

In a joint Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the couple posted a light-hearted reel

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Viral Video: Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Funny Take On Melody Trend Takes Over Internet
Stills from the viral video.
  • Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posted a viral Melody toffee video on Instagram
  • The video features Zaheer offering Melody toffee with a playful romantic dialogue
  • The clip quickly gained traction
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Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have joined the viral 'Melody' trend, sharing a playful video on social media that has caught fans' attention.

Details

In a joint Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the couple posted a light-hearted reel. The clip quickly gained traction online. In the video, Sonakshi asks Zaheer, "What do you wanna ask?" To this, he replies, "You know exactly how much I love you." Sonakshi then teasingly says, "No, then." Moments later, Zaheer pulls out a Melody toffee and says, "Melody khao, khud jaan jao (Have Melody and know)."

The video has since gone viral, adding to the ongoing popularity of the 'Melody' trend across social media platforms. Take a look at the video below:

Social Media Reactions

One user wrote, "Zaheer never fails to be Zaheer," while another commented, "Sona your expressions at the end always gets me and Zaheer toh hai hi pareshan karne.." Other comments read, "Melody is trending now," "You both are sooo cute, full of entertainment," and "You will never be bored for sure ... Full on entertainment in your house without any cost."

Background

On Instagram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a fun exchange as India gifted Italy a packet of Melody.

"Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift - a very, very good toffee," Prime Minister Meloni said. "Melody," added Prime Minister Modi, and both broke into laughter. 

Also Read: Melody For Meloni: How India's Humble Toffee Got Its Iconic Tagline In 1983

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