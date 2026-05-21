Ignorant Or Intelligent? Melody Mania Lifts Wrong Parle Stocks, Again

It is either ridiculously ignorant or magnificently intelligent. Dalal Street is doing it again.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, investors continue to pile into the shares of Parle Industries -- a company that has absolutely nothing to do with Melody toffees.

The confusion began on Wednesday after Meloni posted a viral reel featuring PM Modi and the famous "Melody" reference. Retail investors rushed to find the maker of the iconic toffee. But there was one problem.

The actual manufacturer, Parle Products, is an unlisted private company. Its shares cannot be bought on the stock market.

So, many investors landed on the next best thing -- or perhaps the wrong thing -- Parle Industries.

And the frenzy did not stop there.

Even on Thursday, shares of Parle Industries climbed nearly 5 per cent to Rs 5.51. No major order. No earnings surprise. No business expansion. No corporate announcement. Just a viral reel, a familiar name, and a flood of attention.

The 'Melody' Effect: Madness Or Method?

Now comes the bigger question: Is this still confusion, or has it become a game?

Market watchers say Wednesday's rally may have started with mistaken identity. But Thursday's move hints at something else -- momentum trading feeding on itself.

The theory is simple. Traders spot a viral stock. They push volumes higher. Others jump in, hoping prices will rise further. At some point, early buyers may exit with profits while late entrants are left holding the bag when the rally cools off.

Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor, said the "Melody-Parle" rally is a textbook example of herd mentality overpowering logic.

"The 'Melody-Parle' rally is a perfect example of herd mentality and why proper research matters in investing. The stock first hit a 5 per cent upper circuit after the viral Modi-Meloni 'Melody' reel, and the momentum continued as retail traders rushed in, operators joined the move, and social media kept amplifying the story," he said.

"What's surprising is that Parle Products -- the actual maker of Melody toffees -- is an unlisted private company, while the listed stock rallying, Parle Industries, has no connection to the brand. Yet the rally continued because short-term markets are often driven more by attention, liquidity, momentum, and emotions than fundamentals," Bhilwaria added.

India's stock market has seen such episodes before. Small-cap and penny stocks suddenly become market darlings because of name similarities, social media hype, or viral trends. Sometimes, the business itself becomes secondary. Attention becomes the asset.

Bhilwaria pointed to what traders often call the "greater fool" effect. "Once a stock goes viral, many buyers enter simply hoping someone else will buy it at a higher price later," he said.

But such rallies can reverse just as dramatically.

"Fundamentals don't support the move, liquidity can dry up quickly, and lower circuits can come just as fast as upper circuits," Bhilwaria warned.

His advice was straightforward: "Always verify the actual business before investing, instead of following social media trends or ticker-name hype."

For now, though, Melody is still playing on Dalal Street. Only this time, the market may not know the lyrics.