"Indian Favourite Shared Across Borders": Parle Joins Internet Frenzy Over Modi-Meloni Moment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a viral social media moment during his visit to Rome after gifting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of Rs 1 Parle Melody toffees, turning the long-running #Melodi internet joke into a real diplomatic exchange. The light-hearted gesture took place during the Rome leg of PM Modi's five-nation diplomatic tour and quickly gained traction online after Meloni shared a short video on X showing the Indian candy. The sweet gift was a play on 'Melodi', a light-hearted moniker given to the camaraderie between the two powerhouse leaders.

In the clip, the Italian Prime Minister thanked Modi for the gift and described the toffee as "very, very good," further fuelling the already popular “Melodi” meme culture built around the friendly interactions between the two leaders.

The moment also triggered an enthusiastic response from Parle Products, the company behind the iconic candy. In an official post on X, the company thanked PM Modi for "taking Parle Melody to the global stage" and called it a proud moment to see an Indian favourite being shared across borders.

See the tweet here:

In another post, the company referenced the toffee's legacy with the line "Sweetening relationships since 1983," highlighting the year Melody was launched in India.

Mayank Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at Parle Products, also described the gesture as a proud moment for Indian brands. In a LinkedIn post, he said the global visibility generated by the viral exchange was something conventional advertising could never replicate. He also noted that Melody is currently sold in more than 100 countries and suggested that the viral attention could help open new opportunities in European markets, including Italy.

Melody toffee is made by Parle Products, a Mumbai-based FMCG company that also manufactures Parle-G, Monaco, Hide & Seek, and Mango Bite, among others. The nostalgic candy has remained one of the country's most recognisable confectionery products for decades and continues to be widely sold in small neighbourhood stores as well as international markets.

Beyond the internet memes, the viral incident also triggered significant financial interest. Following the broadcast, shares of the listed entity Parle Industries surged dramatically, hitting their upper circuit.