Video: PM Modi Cashes In On Internet Memes With Melody Gift For Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a special gift from India for his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni during his trip to Rome: a packet of Parley's Melody toffee. The sweet gift was a play on 'Melodi', a light-hearted moniker given to the friendly personal camaraderie between the two powerhouse leaders.

Sharing the video of PM Modi's sweet gesture moment on her social media accounts, Meloni wrote, "Thank you for the gift". It featured both PM Modi and Meloni holding a packet full of the popular Indian candy, often known by its 'very, very chocolaty' tagline, as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend.

In the clip, the Italian Prime Minister says, "Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee."

"Melody", says PM Modi.

PM Modi's Italy Visit

PM Modi met Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit. They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, "Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship."

PM Modi also expressed deep appreciation for Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti during his official visit to Rome, spotlighting an extraordinary artistic tribute that bridges the cultures of India and Italy.

Tomassetti presented PM Modi, with a striking painting of Varanasi, an ancient and spiritually significant city also known as Kashi. Highlighting the artist's lifelong dedication to Indian heritage, PM Modi lauded Tomassetti's decades of work capturing the essence of Vedic culture and historic epics.

"A glimpse of Kashi in Rome! Giampaolo Tomassetti, an Italian painter, presented his work on Varanasi," PM Modi shared in a post on X. "His passion for Indian culture goes back over four decades. In the 1980s, he started as an illustrator for books on Vedic culture. From 2008 to 2013, he worked on 23 large paintings relating to the Mahabharat."

PM Modi's Italy visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas.

These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.