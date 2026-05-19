Modi Government @ 12: BJP Plans Mega Month-long Campaign

As the Narendra Modi government prepares to complete 12 years at the Centre, the BJP is set to launch an aggressive nationwide outreach campaign aimed at taking the NDA government's governance record directly to the people. The month-long exercise, beginning June 9, is being described within the party as one of its most ambitious public mobilisation programmes in recent years.

Top BJP sources told NDTV that the campaign will run till July 9 and will revolve around what the party calls the "12 Years, 12 Big Achievements" of the Modi government. Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, MPs, MLAs and lakhs of party workers are expected to fan out across the country to hold public meetings, chaupals, press conferences and door to door interactions.

The exercise comes at a politically crucial time, with the BJP looking to sharpen its governance narrative ahead of the next round of key state elections and the larger 2027 political cycle.

According to sources, ministries have been asked to prepare detailed performance reports and achievements booklets that will be distributed among the public during the campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called a meeting of the Council of Ministers on May 21 as the party and government prepare for the outreach push.

NDTV has learnt that the BJP plans to structure the campaign around 12 major themes that it believes define the Modi era. These include the government's anti Naxal operations, its hardline response to terrorism after surgical strikes, Balakot & more recently Operation Sindoor, GST reforms, economic growth, Digital India, infrastructure expansion, welfare schemes, defence indigenisation and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the government's Covid management and the vaccination programme are also expected to feature prominently in the campaign narrative.

Senior BJP leaders say special emphasis will be placed on connecting with first time voters and young citizens through Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabhas and targeted grassroots programmes. Party workers have been instructed to intensify direct public engagement and communicate what the BJP sees as the government's delivery driven governance model.

Sources said the campaign will also politically capitalise on the BJP's recent organisational and electoral gains in states where the party is attempting expansion.

Inside the BJP, the outreach programme is being seen as much more than an anniversary exercise. The leadership views it as an opportunity to convert governance achievements into a sustained political conversation on the ground while keeping the cadre network fully activated ahead of upcoming electoral battles, leaders involved in preparations told NDTV.

With the BJP preparing for another prolonged political season, the campaign is expected to set the tone for the party's next phase of messaging around the idea of a "Viksit Bharat" under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.