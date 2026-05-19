'Reports By Ignorant NGOs': India On Press Freedom, Rights Concerns In Oslo

New Delhi has delivered a firm rebuttal to a Norwegian journalist's questions on press freedom and human rights in India. Answering a media query during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Oslo visit, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spotlighted India's democratic framework, constitutional values, diversity and human rights record as he shut down reports from some "ignorant NGOs".

"We are one-sixth of the total population of the world, but not one-sixth of the problems of the world. We have a constitution which guarantees the fundamental rights of the people," said Sibi George, secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while addressing reporters.

He was replying to a question from a Norwegian journalist asking why 'India should be trusted'. The diplomat said India's Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens and provides legal remedies for violations of those rights.

"We have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important...We believe in equality; we believe in human rights...If anyone whose rights are violated, they have the right to go to court...We are proud to be a democracy," he added.

Referring to the scale and diversity of India's media landscape, George highlighted India's vibrant and highly active press ecosystem operating in multiple languages. Stressing that India's scale and diversity are often misunderstood, he said, "You know how many stories are up here. We have how many breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in the English language, in the Hindi language and in multiple languages."

He said that people in other countries "have no understanding of the scale of India".

"They read, you know, one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions," the bureaucrat added, explaining the concern that difficult domestic debates were being reduced to oversimplified external narratives.

Emphasising India's adherence to legal norms and international standards, he added, "India is a country which believes in the rule of law. We have always been following rules wherever they are. We play by the book. That is India's reputation."

India Rejects Dutch PM's Remarks

The Foreign Ministry's sharp shutdown came a day after New Delhi had rejected Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten's reported remarks on India's declining media freedom and erosion of religious and minority rights, asserting that the country is a "vibrant democracy" that guarantees free speech to all. Addressing the media during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands, a Ministry of External Affairs official stressed the so-called concerns stemmed from a "lack of understanding" of the country, stressing India's civilisational depth and pluralism.