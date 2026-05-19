Trinamool's Jahangir Khan Pulls Out Of Falta Contest 2 Days Before Repoll

Declaring that a "special package" has been granted for Falta, Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan announced on Tuesday that he is withdrawing his nomination and will not contest the repolls scheduled for May 21. The bypoll votes will be counted on May 24.

The BJP secured a landslide victory in Bengal with a huge mandate of 207 seats, forming its first-ever government in the state with Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister.

"My objective is to ensure peace and security in Falta, and to foster its maximum possible development. My vision was 'Sonar Falta.' Our Chief Minister is providing a special package for the people of Falta; it is for this very reason that I am withdrawing my nomination. I have withdrawn my candidature in the interest of Falta's development and peace," Khan said.

When questioned if this was a personal decision or enforced by the Trinamool, he responded, "I have answered many questions before. Today, what I had to say was that I have withdrawn from this contest. For the sake of the people of Falta, for the sake of Falta's development, for the sake of maintaining peace in Falta."

The Falta repoll has drawn political attention as the constituency falls within Diamond Harbour, the MP constituency of Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

No rally or public meeting has been conducted in the constituency by Trinamool candidate Jahangir Khan or senior party leaders, including former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, during the campaign period since May 4.

Trinamool spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said the party has received information about Khan's decision, but is yet to get clarity on what prompted it.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari took a swipe at the Trinamool candidate.

"He ran away as he won't get any polling agent," the Chief Minister said shortly after the Trinamool's candidate announced his decision to not contest Falta repoll.

On April 29, several complaints of alleged electoral malpractices emerged from Falta.

At several polling booths, the EVM buttons corresponding to the names and symbols of BJP candidates were allegedly covered with white tape.

Special poll observer Subrata Gupta, currently serving as adviser to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, visited Falta and conducted an inquiry into the allegations.

Based on Gupta's findings, the Election Commission ordered repolling across the entire Falta Assembly constituency.