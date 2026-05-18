Bengal Forms Panels To Probe "Cut Money" Claims, Violence Against Women

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said his government has constituted two inquiry committees to investigate allegations of institutional corruption and violence against women, led by two retired judges of the Calcutta High Court.

Announcing the decision during a press conference on Monday, Adhikari said both inquiry committees will commence their work on June 1. The committee constituted to examine "cut money" allegations will be led by retired Justice Biswajit Basu, while the one tasked with investigating allegations related to violence against women will be led by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee.

The commission constituted to examine allegations of institutional corruption will be headed by retired Justice Biswajit Basu. Senior State IPS officer K Jayaraman has been appointed as the member-secretary of the commission.

Retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee will head the commission constituted to investigate allegations of atrocities against women and girls. She will be joined on this commission by IPS officer Damayanti Sen, who will serve as the member secretary.

"Today in the cabinet of the West Bengal government, we kept the promises that were made by our Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the election campaign. Two commissions have been formed - one against institutional corruption and another on women's safety," Adhikari said, addressing the press conference.

Last Monday, following the first meeting of the newly-formed Bengal cabinet, Adhikari had announced that the next meeting would focus on these issues.

The BJP during its Bengal election campaign had pledged that action would be taken regarding "cut money" allegations against the previous government, as well as matters on women's safety.