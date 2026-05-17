In 'Cut Money' Outburst, Exploited Villagers Target Trinamool Leaders

Trinamool leaders who had allegedly taken "cut money" from government scheme beneficiaries are in the eye of a storm since the BJP formed its first-ever government in West Bengal. Several instances have surfaced across the state of the exploited people targeting the houses of Trinamool leaders and demanding the return of their money.

In one such incident in Howrah, some local women staged a protest at the house of Anjali Dalui, pradhan of the Kachmuli Panchayat in Amta. Dalui had allegedly extorted "cut money" for facilitating funds under the Awas Yojana (housing scheme).

Locals had lodged multiple complaints against Anjali Dalui and her husband, Tarun Dalui, an influential local Trinamool leader, alleging that the villagers were compelled to pay bribes to the panchayat pradhan to access funds under the Awas Yojana and secure work under the '100-day' rural employment scheme.

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In an act of outburst over this pent-up frustration, women from the village went to the pradhan's house on Sunday morning, threw bricks and stones and vandalised the premises.

Police and central forces personnel arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

A similar incident was reported on Friday from Cooch Behar district, where a panchayat member belonging to the Trinamool was accused of accepting 'bribes' under the pretext of securing houses for beneficiaries under the 'Banglar Bari' project.

The villagers, who alleged that they were intimidated into paying 'cut money', surrounded Mujibur Rahman's house in Panishala Gram Panchayat in Cooch Behar 1 Block, holding placards.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has assured that his government would work to stop the 'cut money' culture in the state.

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Speaking to reporters after an administrative meeting in Diamond Harbour on Saturday, he said, "Effective today, the collection of tola (extortion) from autos, e-rikshaw, and similar vehicles, along with the reign of syndicates, has come to an end. Neither the operation of illegal toll plazas nor the collection of money from street vendors will be tolerated. If anyone approaches you for money, the public should proceed directly to the nearest police station and lodge a complaint."

Directing cops to take strong action against those involved in such 'cut money; cases, the chief minister said, "If anyone has had to pay money, whether in the form of 'cut money' or a bribe, to avail benefits of any central or state government scheme, we are accepting two forms of electronic evidence as admissible proof: UPI payments or direct account transfers."

"We have issued instructions to effect an arrest immediately upon receipt of such documentation. In this context, no further evidence or information is required," he added.