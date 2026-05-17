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Massive Fire On Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express In Kota, Dozens Rescued

The Rajdhani Express was heading to Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram.

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Massive Fire On Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express In Kota, Dozens Rescued
No one was injured in the incident.
Kota:

A massive fire broke out in one of the air-conditioned coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Rajasthan's Kota this morning, with officials saying that no one was injured in the incident.

The fire broke out around 5:15 am in the B-1 coach carrying 68 passengers near the Vikramgarh Alot railway station in Kota.

The affected coach was detached from the rake, and the overhead electric supply (OHE) was promptly switched off to ensure safety, officials said.

All the passengers were safely deboarded from the train, and arrangements have been made to accommodate them in other coaches for the journey up to Kota, the railways said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the railways said.

The train, 12431 Rajdhani Express, departed Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Friday and was scheduled to reach Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 12:30 pm today.

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