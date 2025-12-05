Extra Coach Added To Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Amid IndiGo Flight Disruption

In view of the ongoing IndiGo flight disruptions, Northern Railways on Friday announced the augmentation of an additional coach in the Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Express for the next seven days, beginning tonight, officials said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the decision comes to facilitate stranded passengers and provide them comfort.

"In the wake of ongoing flight disruptions, Indian Railways has taken an important decision to augment one 3rd AC coach of 72 seats in the Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani for the next seven days beginning tonight (December 5)," he said.

Stranded passengers can avail of this facility by booking seats in the additional coach, Singhal said.

According to reports, 11 IndiGo flights have been cancelled from Jammu airport amid operational disruptions affecting schedules.

Chaos prevailed at Jammu airport as scores of passengers were left uncertain following the cancellations, triggering protests over the airline's alleged failure to respond to the distress calls.

