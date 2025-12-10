Aviation Regulator To Deploy Oversight Teams At IndiGo Office Amid Crisis

A day after the Centre doubled the number of flights IndiGo will have to curtail to over 200 a day, aviation regulator DGCA has set up two teams to be deployed at the carrier's office in Gurugram to oversee various operations, including crew utilisation and refunds.

The Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), designed to ensure pilots and crew get enough rest, have been cited by IndiGo as one of the reasons for the massive disruptions it has been seeing since December 2, leading to over 5,000 flights being cancelled.

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday that the 'oversight teams' will submit a daily report to the regulator by 6 pm. The first team will look into aspects like the total fleet, pilot strength, crew utilisation (in hours), crew under training, split duties, unplanned leaves, standby crew, flights per day, and the total number of sectors affected on account of crew shortage

It will also keep an eye on the average stage length (distance flown in a single leg, from one takeoff to landing) and the airline's network to get a complete picture of the operations.

The second team will look into problems caused by the crisis, including the refund status (both from the airline's end and websites/agents), compensation to passengers under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), on-time performance, returning lost baggage and the cancellation status of various flights.

Announcing the decision to curtail 10% of IndiGo's flights on Tuesday, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu had said the airline's CEO, Pieter Elbers, had been summoned. Elbers, he said, confirmed that refunds for flights affected till December 6 had been completed and the remaining would be done soon.

"The Ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall Indigo routes, which will help in stabilising the airline's operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10% has been ordered. While abiding by it, Indigo will continue to cover all its destinations as before," Naidu said in a post on X.

On Wednesday, IndiGo posted on X that all of its 65,000 employees have come together to restore normalcy in operations and asked passengers to have faith in the airline.

"The IndiGo Board has been closely monitoring the situation while the Crisis Management Group of the Board has been meeting every day, and actively working with the CEO, the senior management and various teams deployed on the ground to restore normalcy in operations... Please have faith in us. We are getting there," a statement posted on the airline's handle said.