From Refunds To Rebooking: What Flyers Want To Know After IndiGo Chaos

After more than a week of mass flight disruptions triggered by IndiGo's crew-rostering lapse under new DGCA rules, operations across most airports have largely returned to normal. Flights are running closer to schedule, queues have eased, and the airline says staffing levels are stabilising. Yet many passengers remain unsure about what to expect when booking IndiGo tickets again - from refunds to rebooking choices and flight-status checks. Social media platforms, including Reddit, are filled with travellers seeking practical advice from others who recently flew.

Queries like, "What's the situation with Indigo now?" "Should I cancel my IndiGo flight?" "What about cancellation money?" "Is IndiGo a good option?" are doing the rounds.

Here are clear answers to the most common questions flyers are asking now.

In a post on Reddit, on user asked, "Indigo ticket buy or not even if cheap?" Some were concerned about future travel plans as one user asked, "Should I consider flying with IndiGo on February 13?"

Many users asked about flight status before boarding. "IndiGo flight on 10th December (early morning) - should I be worried about cancellations?" one user wrote.

One user asked about international travel, writing, "Indigo International flights-at they affected as much as the domestic flights?"

What Did IndiGo Say?

In a statement on Tuesday (December 9), IndiGo confirmed that "after days of significant and steady improvement across the network, we have reinstated our operations across our network".

"This means all flights published on our website are scheduled to operate with an adjusted network."

"Also, nearly all bags that were stuck at airports have been delivered to our customers and the teams are working on delivering the remaining at the earliest."

How Many Flights Are Operating?

According to IndiGo, more than 1800 flights are working, connecting all 138 stations in their network. The airline said that the plan was to fly nearly 1900 flights on December 10.

What Did IndiGo Say About Cancellations And Refunds?

The airline said that they have optimised their operations, and their on-time performance is also back to normal levels.

While mentioning refunds, the airline noted that they have "automated the procedure" for customers to get full refunds upon cancellations (with 'No Questions Asked') through a simple process on our website.

This comes after the Civil Aviation Ministry intervened, ordering IndiGo to issue full refunds, waive fees and stabilise operations within 48 hours. As a result of the crisis, the government ordered IndiGo to reduce its flights by 10%.

IndiGo's Note To The Fliers

The airline told all customers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport, and the refund assistance can also be sought through their customer support channels.