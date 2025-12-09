Centre Orders IndiGo To Cut Flights By 10% After Days Of Chaos

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, will have to cut down its operations by 10 per cent, the government has decided in view of the massive crisis sparked by its 2000-plus flight cancellations in recent days. The government crackdown came despite IndiGo's assertions that its operations are now running smoothly. With IndiGo operating around 2,200 flights a day, a 10 per cent reduction will involve cancellation of more than 200 flights.

"The ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall Indigo routes, which will help in stabilizing the airline's operations and lead to reduced cancellations. "A curtailment of 10 per cent has been ordered. While abiding with it, Indigo will continue to cover all its destinations as before," Indigo said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"IndiGo has been instructed to comply with all the directives of the Ministry, including fare capping and passenger convenience measures without any exception," the post added.

Earlier today, IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers was summoned to the Civil Aviation Ministry to provide an update, which was fiollowed by the announcement of the government decision.

In the post, IndiGo also confirmed that 100 per cent of refunds for flights affected till December 6 have been completed. A strict instruction to expedite the completion of the remaining refunds and baggage handover was given.

Ahead of his visit to the ministry, Elbers had made similar claims on a post from his X handle. The airline, Albers said, is "back on its feet" and thanked customers for their continued support.

The government had earlier warned of strong action against IndiGo.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu had told parliament today that the aviation watchdog DGCA has issued showcause notices to the IndiGo brass and started an investigation.

"Depending on the outcome, strict and appropriate action as empowered under the aircraft rules and Act will be taken," he said.