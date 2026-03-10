Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Pieter Elbers: The Top Executive Who Headed IndiGo During Its Worst Crisis

The airline's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia would in the interim assume management until the company announces a new leader.

Read Time:1 min
Share
Link Copied
Pieter Elbers: The Top Executive Who Headed IndiGo During Its Worst Crisis
New Delhi:

Pieter Elbers resigned today as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IndiGo, India's largest airline, with immediate effect, citing personal reasons.

Who is Pieter Elbers?

  1. Pieter Elbers is a Dutch national whojoined IndiGo Airlines in September 2022. 

  2. Elbers' career in aviation began in 1992 at KLM as a supervisor for aircraft loading at Schiphol Airport hub in Amsterdam. 

  3. He served as President and CEO of KLM from October 2014 to early 2022 -- nearly eight years. 

  4. Elbers left before completing a third term, reportedly receiving a severance package worth around Rs 11.9 crore

  5. Elbers was appointed CEO of IndiGo in June 2022, formally taking charge in September 2022, succeeding Ronojoy Dutta.

  6. His departure follows a turbulent period marked by a major operational crisis in December, when the carrier cancelled thousands of flights 


Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
IndiGo Airlines, Pieter Elbers, Rahul Bhatia
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com