Pieter Elbers: The Top Executive Who Headed IndiGo During Its Worst Crisis

New Delhi:
Pieter Elbers resigned today as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IndiGo, India's largest airline, with immediate effect, citing personal reasons.
Who is Pieter Elbers?
- Pieter Elbers is a Dutch national whojoined IndiGo Airlines in September 2022.
- Elbers' career in aviation began in 1992 at KLM as a supervisor for aircraft loading at Schiphol Airport hub in Amsterdam.
- He served as President and CEO of KLM from October 2014 to early 2022 -- nearly eight years.
- Elbers left before completing a third term, reportedly receiving a severance package worth around Rs 11.9 crore
- Elbers was appointed CEO of IndiGo in June 2022, formally taking charge in September 2022, succeeding Ronojoy Dutta.
- His departure follows a turbulent period marked by a major operational crisis in December, when the carrier cancelled thousands of flights