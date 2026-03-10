Read IndiGo's Full Statement On CEO Pieter Elbers Resigning

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigned on Tuesday, three months after the airline faced massive operational disruptions. The airline's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will assume management until such time that the company announces the arrival of a new leader.

Here is the full statement from the airlines:

With immediate effect, Pieter Elbers will be stepping down as InterGlobe Aviation Limited's (IndiGo) CEO. The Board of Directors would like to thank Pieter for his contribution and service to the organization, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, shall in the interim assume management of the affairs of the airline until such time that the Company announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order.

"Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the Company's Culture, reinforce Operational Excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers", said the Chairman of the Board, Vikram Singh Mehta. "Having founded and nurtured IndiGo for twenty two years, I feel a deep sense of personal commitment and responsibility towards our nation, and towards the airline's customers, employees, shareholders and all other stakeholders", said Rahul Bhatia. "While placing Culture, Service Excellence and Stakeholder Trust at the forefront of its operations, IndiGo will continue to sharpen its strategic focus on serving India and her people with an airline that is professionally managed, operationally reliable and globally respected."