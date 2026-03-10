"I Don't Believe He Can Live In Peace": Trump's Warning For Mojtaba Khamenei

US President Donald Trump said that Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei will not be able to "live in peace". Trump has expressed strong disapproval after Iran elected the second son of Ali Khamenei as the new leader.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he is "not happy" with Iran's choice of leader. "I don't believe he can live in peace," Trump said.

Prior to Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment, Trump insisted that the US should have a say in selecting the next leader for Iran, similar to past US involvement in Venezuela.

Trump's "Unacceptable" Comment On Mojtaba Khamenei

In an interview with Axios, Trump said that Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of late Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, succeeding his father as the new head of the Islamic republic is "unacceptable" and that he wants someone who would "bring harmony and peace to Iran".

Trump said that making someone a leader who would continue Khamenei's policies would force the US to be back to war "in five years".

"They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela," Trump said.

"He's Not Going To Last Long"

On Sunday, Trump told ABC News, "He's going to have to get approval from us. If he doesn't get approval from us, he's not going to last long."

"We want to make sure that we don't have to go back every 10 years, when you don't have a president like me that's not going to do it," he added.

With the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father Ali as Iran's supreme leader, the country's ultraconservatives have defied the United States and Israel and signalled their intent to keep the war going, experts told AFP.

Khamenei's elevation showed that "it's the hardest of hardliners in the Iranian system" who were now in power, said Clement Therme, of the International Institute for Iranian Studies.