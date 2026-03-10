"Beware, Lest You Be Eliminated": Iran Threatens Trump After He Warns Mojtaba

Iran's security chief, Ali Larijani, threatened US President Donald Trump in a social media post on Tuesday. In a post on X, Larijani wrote, "Even those greater than you could not eliminate Iran. Watch out for yourself, lest you be eliminated!"

ملت عاشورایی ایران، از تهدیدات پوشالی شما نمی‌ترسند.

بزرگتر از شما هم نتوانستند ملت ایران را حذف کنند.

مراقب خود باشید حذف نشوید! pic.twitter.com/v1aWLoJk7K — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 10, 2026

Earlier, Trump had made threatening comments against Iran and its new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump had said that Iran will be hit by the US "twenty times harder" than previous strikes if it tries to stop the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz. He said that the strikes will make it impossible for the Islamic republic to "ever be built back".

"Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them - But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!" Trump wrote.

In addition, Trump has threatened Mojtaba Khamenei and said that he will not be able to "live in peace".

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he is "not happy" with Iran's choice of leader. "I don't believe he can live in peace," Trump said. He has expressed strong disapproval after Iran elected the second son of Ali Khamenei as the new leader.

Prior to Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment, Trump insisted that the US should have a say in selecting the next leader for Iran, similar to past US involvement in Venezuela.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran that killed its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered a war that has spread across the Middle East.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and countries across the region.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 per cent of the world's crude oil usually transits, has been severely disrupted.

Iranian forces have threatened to block "the export of a single litre of oil from the region" to allies of the United States and Israel as long as the war continues.

Iran Launches New Attacks To Put Pressure On US

Iran launched new attacks on Tuesday at Israel and Gulf Arab countries as it kept up pressure on the Middle East in a war started by Israel and the United States that has rattled world markets and shows no signs of a letup.

In Bahrain, authorities said an Iranian attack hit a residential building in the capital, Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight people. Saudi Arabia said it destroyed two drones over its oil-rich eastern region and Kuwait's National Guard said it shot down six drones.

In the United Arab Emirates, firefighters battled a blaze in the industrial city of Ruwais - home to petrochemical plants - after an Iranian drone strike. No injuries were reported.

Sirens also sounded in Jerusalem, and sounds of explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv as Israel's defense systems worked to intercept barrages from Iran.

