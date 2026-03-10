"<i>Main Hoon Na</i>": IndiGo's Interim Boss To Employees After CEO's Resignation

IndiGo's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia, who took interim charge of the airline after CEO Pieter Elbers quit, has written to employees a pep talk of sorts on the developments. "Main hoon na," Bhatia wrote, in what was seen as a message to employees that he will be around for them.

"What happened last December should never have taken place. Our customers didn't deserve it, nor did all of you, especially frontline employees who bore most of the brunt for no fault of theirs," Bhatia said in an internal mail to IndiGo staff.

"I wish to place on record my indebtedness to all my colleagues who carried the company's cross with grace and dignity and ploughed through sleepless nights to restore operational integrity. You are indeed living spirit of IndiGo," he said in the mail with the name "Rahul (alias 'Main Hoon Na')".

Bhatia's use of "Main Hoon Na" seems to play on the 2004 Bollywood film of the same name, in which an army officer is tasked with protecting the daughter of a military general, while also fighting terrorists.

His letter went soon after IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation announced its board had taken note of Elbers' resignation.

The leadership change comes three months after the December meltdown that drew sharp public and regulatory backlash over mass cancellations and delays that disrupted lakhs of passengers at the peak of the travel season.

In January, the civil aviation regulator DGCA fined IndiGo over Rs 22 crore for the roster failures that triggered the chaos. The airline had two years to prepare for implementing new rules which included mandatory longer rest periods for pilots.

The December flight disruptions had triggered an investigation into the airline's processes. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) along with the DGCA had strongly criticised the airline, after which IndiGo announced that an in-depth review of the robustness and resilience of internal processes had been going on ever since the crisis.

A four-member inquiry committee, set up by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the directions of the MoCA, found that the primary causes of the IndiGo flight disruptions were over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, weak software systems, and shortcomings in management oversight at IndiGo.

The committee noted that IndiGo failed to maintain adequate operational buffers and did not effectively implement the revised flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms. Crew rosters were designed to maximise utilisation, relying heavily on dead-heading, tail swaps and extended duty periods, which reduced recovery margins and compromised operational resilience.