Netherlands Returns 1,000-Year-Old Chola Dynasty Copper Plates To India

In a major cultural restitution move, the Netherlands formally returned a set of 11th-century Chola-era copper plates to India on Saturday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the European country.

The handover marked the culmination of years of diplomatic efforts by New Delhi and was presented as a symbol of deepening ties between the two nations.

The artefacts, widely referred to in Europe as the 'Leiden Plates', are among the most historically valuable surviving records from the Chola empire. India had been seeking their return since 2012.

PM Modi reached the Netherlands on Friday after a stop in the UAE as part of his ongoing five-country tour that also includes Sweden, Norway and Italy.

"Joyous Moment For Every Indian": PM Modi

PM Modi, in a post on X, announced the repatriation of the Chola Copper Plates to India.

"A joyous moment for every Indian! Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten", he wrote.

Rare Record Of Chola Rule And Religious Patronage

The copper plates date back to the reign of Emperor Rajaraja Chola I, who ruled between 985 and 1014 CE. Historians regard them as one of the most significant pieces of Tamil heritage preserved outside India.

The collection consists of 21 copper plates weighing nearly 30 kilograms. They are fastened together with a bronze ring carrying the royal Chola seal. One section of the inscriptions is written in Sanskrit, while the other is in Tamil.

The records document grants made for a Buddhist monastery in Nagapattinam, highlighting the religious and cultural exchanges that flourished during the Chola period. Scholars say the inscriptions offer valuable insight into maritime trade links between South India and Southeast Asia, as well as the era's tradition of coexistence across faiths.

Historical accounts suggest Rajaraja Chola I initially issued the order verbally, which was first recorded on palm leaves. His son, Rajendra Chola I, later had the details engraved onto copper plates to preserve them permanently. The binding ring carries Rajendra Chola's emblem.

From Dutch Custody To Diplomatic Return

The plates were taken to the Netherlands in the 18th century by Florentius Camper, who was associated with a Christian mission in India during the period when Nagapattinam was under Dutch control.

For decades, the artefacts remained stored in secure facilities in the Netherlands and were primarily accessible to academics and researchers upon request. Over time, they became well known among historians and Tamil epigraphists and also gained wider public recognition through references in Ponniyin Selvan, the iconic Tamil historical novel centred on the Chola empire.

India's case for restitution received support at the 24th session of the Intergovernmental Committee on Return and Restitution, which acknowledged India as the rightful country of origin and encouraged discussions between both governments regarding their return.

The Dutch government ultimately chose to hand over the copper plates during PM Modi's official visit, adding a cultural dimension to the growing partnership between India and the Netherlands.

