Unable To Pay Rs 2,000 Rent, Gujarat Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Daughter

A man was arrested for allegedly striking a deal with his landlord to let him repeatedly rape his wife and minor daughter, as he could not pay the rent in Gujarat's Morbi.

According to the police, the family - originally from Gujarat's Surendranagar - relocated to Morbi around six months ago in search of a livelihood. They found an accommodation with a monthly rent of Rs 2,000. However, they faced severe financial hardship, which resulted in accumulated rent arrears spanning four months.

In a disturbing solution, the man struck a deal with the landlord - to let him sexually abuse his wife and daughter in place of the pending rent amount.

When his wife's mother came to know about the assault, she filed a complaint at the Morbi police station, following which the cops filed a case under stringent legal provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Subsequently, the father and the landlord were arrested.

"The minor girl's father and the landlord orchestrated the abuse," Deputy Superintendent of Police JM Lal said.

The police are also on the lookout for a third person allegedly involved in the crime.