How Iran-Israel War Is Silencing Morbi's Chimneys

The shockwaves of the missiles flying between Iran and Israel are being felt thousands of miles away in the dusty industrial heartland of Gujarat. Morbi, the world's second-largest ceramics hub after China, is facing a silent standstill. As the geopolitical conflict chokes global energy supply chains, the "Tiles Capital of India" is losing its lustre - and its workforce.

A Cold Hearth: 200 Factories Go Dark

The ceramic industry thrives on the constant roar of kilns, powered by a steady stream of natural gas and propane. However, the escalating tensions in the Middle East have severely disrupted these vital supplies.

The impact is staggering: over 200 ceramic units have already pulled down their shutters. With the supply of propane gas becoming erratic and expensive, factory owners say they have no choice but to halt production. Industry insiders warn that if the energy bottleneck doesn't clear soon, the remaining units could follow suit, potentially crippling a multi-billion-dollar export industry.

The Midnight Exodus At Morbi Station

The most poignant indicator of the crisis isn't found in a balance sheet but on the platforms of the Morbi Railway Station. Under the dim station lights, hundreds of labourers - the backbone of the industry - are gathering to catch trains back to their native villages.

For these workers, the maths are simple and brutal: no gas means no work; no work means no wages.

"The factories are closed, and we can't afford to sit idle here," said one labourer waiting for his train. "Our families depend on the money we send home. If there is no fire in the factory kilns, there is no fire in our kitchen stoves. We are going back to our villages to try our hand at farming until this war ends."

A Guarded Hope

While factory owners are attempting to provide some support to retain their skilled labour, the uncertainty of international warfare is a shadow they cannot outrun. Many workers expressed a desire to return, stating they would be back "the moment the chimneys start smoking again".

For now, the tiles that floor homes across the globe remain unmade. As the world watches the military maps of the Middle East, the people of Morbi are watching the gas meters - hoping for peace, not just for the sake of humanity, but for the sake of their livelihoods.

With Inputs from Ravi Sanandiya