Agra Woman Kills Self, Blames Cop: "4 Years Live-In, Now He's Marrying Another"

A woman in Agra died by suicide after alleging years of physical and mental exploitation by a police constable she lived with, saying he promised marriage, refused later, and that her pleas for help brought no action.

The woman alleged that JV Gautam, a constable posted at Tajganj police station, had been in a live-in relationship with her for four years. She said he kept her like a wife on the promise of marriage but later refused to marry her.

She claimed she suffered physical and mental exploitation during this period. According to her, when she went to the police station to file a report, she was told that nothing could be done and that the constable would escape action.

In her videos, the woman said that the constable told her his family would not allow their marriage. She also said that Gautam and his family had manipulated her, mentally troubled her, and pushed her to this point, adding that after living with him for years, he was now preparing to marry another woman.

"His elder brother, on one hand, is telling me to get married. And on the other hand, JV Gautam told me that my family won't let him marry me. I am saying that don't get married but at least don't deceive any girl," the woman said in the video.

She added, "JV Gautam and his entire family is the reason for my death. They have manipulated me so much. They have mentally disturbed me so much that they have forced me to die."

She also said that after so many years of living together, the constable was now set to marry another woman.

The woman in the video also appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she did not get justice while alive and hoped justice would be served after her death.

According to the preliminary information, the woman was originally from Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh. She had previously been divorced and was working in a private job in Agra when she met the constable.

After the videos went viral and came to the notice of senior officials, Constable JV Gautam was suspended.

Following a complaint filed by the woman's father, a case was registered against the constable at the police station. The police are now investigating the entire matter.

Her death has left the family in deep grief and are demanding strict action against the accused and justice for their daughter.

(With inputs from Laxmi Kant Sharma)