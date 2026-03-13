Is That A Damaged Tail? US Tanker Visuals Fuel Midair Collision Buzz

The US today lost a large aerial refuelling aircraft over Iraq, in what was one of the biggest American military hardware losses after the destruction of an expensive radar of the anti-missile system THAAD just days ago.

Another aircraft, also a tanker, was damaged in the incident. It managed to land safely, the US military said.

Both were the KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft. This aircraft is considered a force multiplier as it can extend the range of fighter jets carrying heavy ordnance for long distances.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the incident was neither friendly nor hostile fire, which sparked speculation it could then be an accident.

Visuals on social media have appeared of what was claimed to be the second KC-135 tanker that landed safely in Israel's Tel Aviv. The X handle OSINTtechnical said, "The tanker can be seen missing nearly half of its vertical stabiliser."

Reported image showing one of the USAF KC-135s involved in the mid-air collision over Iraq today, back on the ground in Tel Aviv.



The tanker can be seen missing nearly half of its vertical stabilizer. pic.twitter.com/d1UHNWZnGq — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 13, 2026

Other posts on social media by military analysts said the two tankers may have collided midair, either during fuel transfer for storage, or refuelling.

NDTV could not independently verify the visuals.

Some X users shared videos of near-miss incidents during an aerial refuelling manoeuvre, such as the one below.

A USAF KC-135 has crashed over Iraq, possibly after a mid air collision.

Aerial refueling has its perils. Pilots and crew make it look easy, but it is anything but. When things go wrong, the consequences can be catastrophic. Here is a clip from a few years back showing a near… pic.twitter.com/BIYcBVKgNQ — Air Power (@RealAirPower1) March 12, 2026

Aerial refuelling, apart from landing on the deck of aircraft carriers, is the most difficult thing in military aviation. The aircraft fly very close to each other, about 100 feet apart, which increases the risk of a collision.

The KC-135 is at least the fourth US military aircraft lost during the US-Iran war in the Middle East, after three F-15E Strike Eagles were shot down by friendly fire over Kuwait.

These tankers have been in operation for over 60 years. They are flown usually by a crew of three - a pilot, a copilot and a third who operates the boom used to refuel other aircraft. But some KC-135 missions need a navigator, and the aircraft can carry up to 37 passengers.

The US Air Force says the Stratotanker is a unique asset that enhances the US Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. Four turbofans, mounted under 35-degree swept wings, power the aircraft to takeoffs at gross weights of up to 146 tonnes.

A storage deck above the refueling system can hold a mixed load of passengers and cargo.