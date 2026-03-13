In Iran, Residents Deal With Shut Shops, Joblessness And Rationing

AFP reporters have been speaking to a range of people living in Iran to build a picture of life under daily US and Israeli bombardment despite an internet blackout and major communication problems.

Here is a selection of their comments, either from people who sent messages to AFP reporters or from those interviewed at the borders as they fled.

AFP is withholding identifying information for their security.

My son 'has no understanding of war'

A 37-year-old man in Bukan, northwest Iran:

"Our landmarks, such as the main square and the central avenue, have been severely damaged by missile strikes. The city's only cinema is in ruins.

Many businesses have also been hit and the market that is usually bustling in the days leading up to Nowruz (Iranian New Year) no longer exists, which is really distressing.

I have a six-year-old boy who has no understanding of war. Since the beginning of the conflict, during the bombings, we made him believe it was a game, a kind of 'Missile Launch World Cup' between Iran, the United States and other countries.

Each time, he tells us that in this competition, he supports Iran."

Employers 'weren't paying'

A 24-year-old Afghan who worked at a factory in Tehran:

"I saw a bomb drop on a military base. It destroyed the base and broke the windows of the factory. But electricity and gas supplies were ok, banks were active, everything was active. The internet was not working, but the landline phones were active.

The market would be open for an hour or two, people would buy what they needed and leave quickly.

All the Afghans were leaving, those with four or five months of validity left on their passports, because there was no more work anymore. They (Iranian employers) weren't paying, and there was no internet."

Another Afghan, 48, from the capital:

"There were very few Iranians on the streets. I have been travelling around Iran for work for about 32 years. At this time, which is near the New Year and Eid, the streets and markets are usually very busy, but when I went to the market to buy a pair of shoes, I saw no one.

The company I worked for had about 60 Iranian and Afghan employees, but not even 10 of them were coming to work.

The Iranians had not faced much war compared to Afghans. The Afghans were less afraid, but the Iranians would become very nervous as soon as they saw a missile or a fighter jet, but since we had seen war, it wasn't too difficult for us.

The war is not only in Tehran, it is in other cities as well, but the situation in Tehran is very bad."

At 6:00 pm, 'everything comes to halt'

Woman, 30, in Kermanshah, western Iran:

"Banks and public administrations are open and operating only about two days a week. Ninety percent of businesses are closed. After 6:00 pm, everything comes to a halt.

People are desperately trying to withdraw their savings from the banks, as trust in them has vanished. Bread is now rationed. The population is extremely tense and outraged.

One item that might seem trivial but has become impossible to find is wide adhesive tape: we stick it on windows to keep them from shattering from explosions.

At night, the regime's armed forces shout 'Allahu akbar' (God is the greatest) late into the night in residential neighborhoods in an attempt to intimidate people.

Another major problem is the massive influx of Tehran residents into other cities, including ours.

This makes the city overcrowded and makes access to goods and services even more difficult. Almost every family here is hosting at least one family from Tehran. We ourselves have been housing a family from the capital for a week."

We gather in parks 'to protect ourselves'

A migrant worker:

"People try to reassure one another by saying that only military sites are being targeted and that civilians are not being hit, but in reality, ordinary people are also being targeted.

A few days ago, someone we knew had a stroke and died from the fear of an explosion that hit their neighbourhood. There are small parks in every area, and we gather there to protect ourselves. It's safer to be in a park than in a house.

We have everything prepared in case we need to flee. We've piled everything together in one corner of a room. We are ready. People are lining up at gas stations and sometimes have to wait several hours to fill up."

