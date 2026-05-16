Video: Indian Man Breaks Down After Visa Rejection Ends His 30-Year Life In Japan

An Indian restaurant owner in Japan has broken down in tears after authorities rejected his business manager visa renewal, forcing him to shut down a restaurant he has run for 18 years. Manish Kumar, who owns an Indian restaurant in Saitama Prefecture, said Japan's Immigration Services Agency recently denied his application under the country's stricter immigration rules.

Speaking at a protest rally in Tokyo, Kumar said he was devastated by the decision and feared for his family's future in Japan.

"Two weeks ago, ISA told me to go back to my own country. My children were born and raised in Japan, they only understand Japanese, their only friends are Japanese but we are being told to go back to India. What am I supposed to do?" he said.

Kumar's case has become a symbol of growing anxiety among small foreign business owners after Japan introduced sweeping changes to its business manager visa system last year.

According to official data, applications for the visa have fallen by 96 per cent since the new rules came into effect in October 2025. Monthly applications reportedly dropped from around 1,700 to just 70.

According to Japan Times, authorities say the tougher rules were designed to stop people from using the visa as an easy route to long term residency without operating genuine businesses.

However, critics argue that legitimate small business owners are being caught in the crackdown.

What Changed In Japan's Business Manager Visa Rules?

According to Japan Times, the country has sharply tightened eligibility requirements for foreign entrepreneurs seeking the visa.

Capital Requirement Raised Sixfold

The minimum capital investment requirement increased from 5 million Yen (Rs 30 Lakh) to 30 million Yen (approximately Rs 2 Crore), making it far harder for small businesses to qualify.

Mandatory Full Time Employee

Applicants must now employ at least one full time local worker. Earlier, hiring staff was optional if the capital requirement was met.

Language Requirement Introduced

Applicants or a full time employee are now expected to demonstrate Japanese language ability, typically around JLPT N2 level, according to a KPMG report.

Stricter Experience Checks

Foreign applicants must also show management experience or hold relevant business qualifications.

Tougher Business Plan Scrutiny

Business plans now require professional certification and authorities have increased checks on tax records and office legitimacy. Home offices are reportedly no longer accepted.

While the Japanese government says the reforms are necessary to stop abuse of the system, many foreign entrepreneurs fear the measures could damage small businesses that have operated in Japan for years.