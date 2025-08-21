Watch: Restaurant In Japan Goes Viral For Serving Authentic Indian Food, Owner Wears Saree Every Day

A restaurant, named Indian Spice Factory, is going viral in Japan for serving authentic Indian food. A couple, Nakayama-san and Sachiko-san, run the restaurant, following their passion for Indian culture. The restaurant serves dishes like Phirni, murukku. The menu also includes various Bengali and South Indian cuisines. The food is presented with traditional Indian flair.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Sonam Midha, with a caption, "The love they had for India and Indian culture was unmatched. The whole experience was so touching and my heart was filled with love. It was truly an honour to meet Sachiko-san and Nakayama-san!"

Meals are served on banana leaves, just like in South India. Sachiko wears sarees while serving food, and the restaurant is adorned with Indian artefacts and musical instruments, creating a truly immersive experience.

As per the post, Nakayama-san has experience in managing restaurants in India, including Kolkata and Delhi. "We are happy just to be able to tell as many Japanese people as possible about Kolkata/Bengali cuisine, which I myself was normally familiar with when I lived in India," restaurant owners said in the comment section.

Social media users, especially Indians, have been touched by the couple's dedication. One user wrote, "So heartwarming to see how people from different parts of the world get along."

"I wish I knew about this when I went to Japan! It's so wonderful to have Bengali cuisine breaking barriers of distance and nations. So wonderful," another user wrote.

"Visited last May and was amazed by how authentic and flavorful their Bengali cuisine was," a third user wrote.