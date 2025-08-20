This French-Style Restaurant Launches UK's First Water Menu For Non-Drinkers

La Popote, a French-style restaurant in the United Kingdom, has taken a bold decision for the teetotallers as it has introduced a stunning water menu curated by water sommelier Doran Binder. The menu features a selection of bottled water from across Europe, including Britain, France, Spain and Portugal, with prices ranging from $6.80 to $26 per bottle. The diners will have the option of three different bottles of still water and four sparkling. They can also choose complimentary tap water.

The still and sparkling waters will have different mineral levels, such as Lauretana sparkling mineral water from Italy and Vichy Celastins from France. "The measurement of minerals in water is what drives taste and flavor," Binder told CNN. He explained that the measurement is called Total Dissolved Solids ( or TDS).

"Distilled water is zero TDS. It's brilliant for cleaning windows, brilliant for electrical appliances, brilliant for your car battery - rubbish for the human being."

The restaurant will offer a variety of products ranging from 14 TDS in the Lauretana sparkling mineral water from Italy to 3,300 for the Vichy Celastins from France.

Binder had suggested the idea of a water menu three years ago to restaurant owners Joseph Rawlins and Gaelle Radigon. Rawlins told CNN that he "laughed it off" when he first heard about the idea. "I initially thought it was a ridiculous idea."

When Binder invited the owners to his "water bar", the owners tried different varieties and paired them with certain foods - like Manchego cheese, Comte cheese, chocolate, Parma ham, olives.

"It was amazing," Rawlins said. "Like with a wine, the taste just changed," he said.

The water menu is part of a growing trend of restaurants catering to non-drinkers and health-conscious diners who seek unique water experiences.

The water will be served at room temperature with ice and a slice of lemon, similar to wine service, to bring out the flavours.

Binder has never drunk alcohol. As quoted in the report, he said, "There are more and more people who don't drink alcohol, like me. I'm a massive foodie, and when I go to a restaurant, they can't wait to throw a wine menu in front of my nose, which will never be of interest to me."

"But put a water menu in front of me, and now you've opened up a whole new revenue stream. It's appealing to restaurants and it's appealing to more and more health-conscious people, and really it's all about the epicurean experience."