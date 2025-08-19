Shocking Moment Car Crashes Into YouTubers Eating Food At Restaurant: Video

A horrifying footage has emerged showing two social media influencers narrowly avoiding a deadly end after a car rammed into a restaurant where they were recording themselves eating food. Influencers Nina Santiago (known online as NinaUnrated) and Patrick Blackwood were creating content for a YouTube food series at Cuvee Culinary Creations in Houston, Texas, when the incident took place.

The duo had several plates of food in front of them when Mr Blackwood had just taken a big bite out of what appeared to be a burger when an SUV struck the window. Such was the force of the collision that the restaurant window shattered completely while the table was nearly sent flying.

In the now-viral clip, Mr Blackwood can be seen pushing Ms Santiago away as the restaurant staff behind could not believe what they had just witnessed.

"Tomorrow Is Not Promised @cuveesculinarycreations Glass Shatters Everywhere! SUV Crashes Through Window While We Eat Near Death Experience," Ms Santiago captioned the video of the shocking crash.

Check the viral video:

Also Read | 'Next Level Aura': Indian Army Officer's Cricket Game With Kashmir Locals Goes Viral

'Thank god, you're ok'

As the video went viral, social media users were horrified by the accident but expressed

"I really hope y'all are okay. I'd be traumatised," wrote one user, while another added: "I'm surprised the camera didn't fall down. Glad you're OK!"

A third commented: "OMG! I'm happy y'all are physically ok! Can't imagine the mental toll! Smh! Thank God you guys are alive and well."

A fourth said: "I hate that I'm laughing but he was loving that bite until that moment lol."

Providing an update on the incident, Ms Santiago said she was grateful to be alive after the incident and that life is too short to be holding grudges.

"It hit us directly. Me on his left, him on my right, as I bit into a delicious salmon slider. Out of nowhere, but we survived," wrote Ms Santiago.

"This experience showed me who truly matters; life's too short for grudges or anger. Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you. This could've been our last meal. Thankful to the universe and our angel pup Loyal, who passed in Nov 2024 and protected us from above," she added.