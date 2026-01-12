Donald Trump Declares Himself "Acting President Of Venezuela" In Viral Post

Donald Trump has proclaimed he's the "Acting President of Venezuela, Incumbent January 2026." Styled like an edited Wikipedia page, an image, posted to social media, displayed his official portrait and listed his tenure as both the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

The actual Wikipedia page does not list Trump as Venezuela's acting president, nor has any international body recognised the claim.

The post followed the US' capture and removal of sitting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was flown to New York along with his wife to face federal drug trafficking charges. The operation came after months of US pressure, sanctions, and military activity targeting the oil-rich nation. Maduro has claimed he was "kidnapped." China, Russia, Colombia, and even Spain have called the US action a blatant violation of international law.

Hours after the operation, Trump declared that the US would "run" Venezuela temporarily, citing security concerns and the need for a controlled transition. He also said the US would oversee and sell Venezuelan oil to global markets during this interim period.

Inside Venezuela, Maduro's second-in-command, Delcy Rodriguez, took the oath as interim President. Rodriguez rejected US claims of authority, demanded Maduro's release, and declared him the nation's rightful leader.

Trump warned that Rodriguez could "pay a very big price" if she did not cooperate with the US. Trump suggested her consequences could be even more severe than Maduro's, who is being held in New York on narcoterrorism and drug trafficking charges.

Trump also claimed credit after Venezuela announced it would release a number of political prisoners as a gesture to "seek peace." On Truth Social, he said that the releases had occurred "in a big way" following US action and warned the freed prisoners to "never forget it."

The US President also asked major American oil companies to invest up to $100 billion in Venezuela to rapidly expand the country's oil production. Speaking at a White House meeting with oil executives last week, Trump said the US would decide which companies are allowed to operate in Venezuela and help rebuild its deteriorated oil sector.

He praised an agreement with Venezuela's interim leadership to supply 50 million barrels of crude oil to the US and said deliveries could continue indefinitely. He said that increased supply would help lower US energy prices.

Trump also signed an executive order protecting money held in the United States that is derived from sales of Venezuelan oil.