'Next Level Aura': Indian Army Officer's Cricket Game With Kashmir Locals Goes Viral

A viral video showcasing an Indian Army officer playing cricket in the fields of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir with the locals has gone viral on social media. The video shows an officer belonging to the 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), a unit of the Indian Army that specialises in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, wielding the cricket bat whilst facing a pacy delivery.

As the video went viral, social media users reacted in amazement and lauded the Indian Army for participating in such events to build bonhomie and camaraderie with the civilians.

"The Indian Army in Shopian, Kashmir, playing cricket with the locals! The bonhomie between the Awaam (public) and the Jawan (army) is strengthening in Kashmir! These scenes were once unimaginable, but now the youth understand their contribution in empowering them!" a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the video.

Reacting to the clip where the officer smashed the ball out of the park, one user wrote, "44 Rashtriya Rifles Rajput Regiment. Next level aura they have. I literally adore their scarves."

Meanwhile, another added: "We should start organising cricket matches between security forces (JKP, CRPF, Army, BSF), the media, and other corporate houses."

A third commented: "Nice, local community events should be organised more often, especially for youth. Need to let go of being servants to extraterritorial powers and instead focus on building terrestrial ambitions.'

This is not the first instance when the Indian Army has attempted to build bridges through sporting events. Last month, the Indian Army kickstarted the 11th edition of Chinar Premier League at the Bipin Rawat Stadium, named in honour of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, in Baramulla.

Featuring 64 teams from across the Kashmir valley, the league is aimed at providing opportunities to the youth to showcase their talent and advance to the big leagues.