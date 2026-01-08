"Indian Army Is Being Harassed": Viral Post Flags YouTuber Rescue In Ladakh

A social media debate has erupted over the role of the Indian Army in high-altitude rescue operations in Ladakh, after a viral video showed a popular YouTuber being rescued near Umling La Pass, one of the world's highest motorable roads. It was triggered by a post on X by Rattan Dhillon, who argued that such incidents divert the Army from its primary responsibilities in a sensitive border region.

See The Post Below:

It feels like the Indian Army in the Ladakh region is increasingly being harassed by having to rescue people instead of focusing on their core duties.



A recent example is a famous YouTuber, with no real driving skills or high-altitude experience, who had to be rescued at Umling… pic.twitter.com/CJOxmDINDK — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) January 8, 2026

"It feels like the Indian Army in the Ladakh region is increasingly being harassed by having to rescue people instead of focusing on their core duties," Dhillon said.

Referring to the incident, the user wrote: "A recent example is a famous YouTuber, with no real driving skills or high-altitude experience, who had to be rescued at Umling La Pass yesterday the world's highest motorable pass. He himself mentions black ice in the video, and also says there was no other person or vehicle around."

The post raised questions about civilian access to such extreme locations, especially during hazardous weather conditions.

"This raises a serious question: why are such YouTubers even granted permission to travel to extremely risky passes like this, especially during dangerous seasons?" Dhillon asked on X.

He also warned that repeated rescue missions could place avoidable strain on the armed forces. "This matter should be properly investigated, and such permissions should be strictly stopped in high-risk seasons to prevent loss of life and avoid needless harassment of our armed forces!"

The debate intensified after another user responded with allegations against the YouTuber in question, identified as ajju008.

"He (ajju008) uses this cheap tactics to get views on YouTube," the reply claimed.

The user cited what he called risky behaviour in more videos.

"Below is the next video in which he does 360 degree turn again and again on ice roads just for views," the user said.

Another commented: "Very true... the sad part is some YouTubers will mock India and keep lecturing on how bad it is . In any foreign country they would have been fined heavily for wasting public resources."

"Social media demands exceptional videos from influencers. They can do anything for money and reach," a third user said.

Umling La, located at over 19,000 feet, lies in a strategically sensitive region close to India's border with China. The area is known for unpredictable weather, thin oxygen levels and treacherous road conditions, including black ice.