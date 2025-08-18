Man Ditches Wife With Rs 3 Crore Pension For Solo Life, Then This Happened

A Japanese man has gone viral after he decided to live separately from his life post-retirement, but the plan seemingly went awry. Tetsu Yamada, who retired at 60 with a Rs 2.96 crore (50 million yen) corpus, suggested to his wife, Keiko, a homemaker, that they move to his hometown to live a simple life. The wife, used to city life, however, refused, while the two sons working in Tokyo could not move either.

As tensions grew between Yamada and Keiko, the latter suggested 'sotsukon', a Japanese concept under which couples live separately in marriage. The idea first gained prominence in 2004 when it was introduced by a Japanese female writer.

Yamada agreed, thinking it was a simpler option compared to divorce. He soon moved back to the countryside alone and renovated the house using his pension money. He planned to enjoy a peaceful life that "men long for", according to a report in South China Morning Post.

Without the wife by his side, Yamada soon started struggling. He could not manage household work and even failed at simple chores such as cooking for himself. Instead, he survived on instant noodles and frozen vegetables.

Keiko thrives

While Yamada struggled with the basics, Keiko had a turnaround in fortunes. Yamada noticed on social media that her wife had opened a handmade workshop in Tokyo that was thriving.

"It seems that even without me, she looks very happy," Yamada said, adding that he was feeling lonely and regretted his decision.

Though the couple occasionally talk online, Yamada's relationship with his sons seems to have broken down completely. It remains unclear if he plans to return to Tokyo to live with his family again.

As Yamada's story went viral, social media users debated about the sotsukon trend and its implications.

"Yamada thought he was starting a second life, but without life skills, leaving his family turned out to be a disaster," said one user while another added: "Let's wish Keiko well. She no longer has to care for others and can focus on her own hobbies."