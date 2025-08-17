Brazilian Woman Married To Indian Man Shares Her Love Story: 'When You Know'

A Brazilian woman married to an Indian man has revealed the heartwarming story of their relationship, marriage and the intermingling of the different cultures. The user named Taina Shah took to her Instagram account to share her multicultural love story and the journey she had undertaken with her Gujarati husband.

We share our multicultural love story, break taboos, and speak up for open minds about colourism. We celebrate a love that crosses cultures, challenges stereotypes, and inspires others to embrace diversity," Ms Shah wrote in the post.

She mentioned that they both first connected online in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first meeting took place when her now-husband travelled to Brazil to meet her when there were no vaccines yet.

"We fell in love and got married just five months after we met. When you know, you know," Ms Shah added.

The wedding took place in Brazil, with her husband's Indian family blessing the union and being supportive of the relationship from the beginning.

"We came from different cultures but our values are the same. Our love and admiration grow stronger every day. Thankful to the universe for guiding our souls together," she wrote.

See the viral post here:

Also Read | Indian Man's Heartfelt Reason For Marrying American Woman Goes Viral: 'When I First Met You...'

'Love is love'

As the post went viral, garnering thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, social media users expressed happiness and congratulated the couple for their journey.

"Love is love, no matter how far it is. Congratulations both of you," said one user while another added: "Absolutely beautiful, bless you both."

A third commented: "Such a warm love story. I hope the love only grows with each passing year. Here's wishing you both a long life together filled with love, laughter and good health."

A fourth said: "Many similarities in both cultures: sense of strong family values, faith, commitment, and dance. Good to see this beautiful, happy couple."