Indian Man's Heartfelt Reason For Marrying American Wife Goes Viral: 'When I First Met You...'

An Indian man's honest and earnest response as to why he married his American wife has impressed the internet. In the now-viral video, the wife, Candace Karne, can be seen asking her husband, Aniket, what attributes drew him to her, eventually leading to the marriage.

"We don't have these type of conversations often where we reminisce about how or why we chose each other. We have to find more conversation games for couples so we can talk more about us," the video was captioned as saying.

"Why did my husband marry me? Aniket, why did you marry me?" Candace can be heard asking in the clip posted on their joint Instagram account.

To which the husband replied: "I married you because when I first met you or when I first saw you, I was really impressed with everything you said you were doing. I especially liked the fact that you are a teacher. Everything you said that night made me feel welcome."

Aniket added that as an international student, Candace's hospitality struck a chord with him and that she was always nice to him.

"I felt like the time spent with you would be nice and fun, and you like to work on things. I also like your family."

While Aniket was into his heartfelt monologue, Candace playfully chimed in and asked: "Yeah, who, dad?"

"Yes, I was really happy when I talked to them and got to know them. I got a really friendly vibe and thought this is a really good family, and I want to be with a good family. So maybe that is why," he replied.

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 70,000 views as users lauded the couple's chemistry and their mutual respect for each other's families.

"In India, marriage is still more about family association than individuals," said one user, while another added: "Grace wins, Love remembers! Strong marriages keep that spark alive by remembering why you fell in love in the first place."

A third commented: "You like who you like! My husband is Indo-Trinidadian and my daughter's husband is Korean. Nephew's wife Vietnamese and so forth...If diversity was a person it would be my family lol."

A fourth said: "I am Indian & honestly I think you guys are just adorable together. God bless you both."