Two Indian Truck Drivers Caught In US With Cocaine 'Enough To Kill 1,13,000 People'

Two Indian truck drivers were arrested in Indiana for transporting 309 pounds of cocaine worth $7 million. Gurpreet Singh, 25, and Jasveer Singh, 30, had entered the United States in 2017 and 2023, respectively.

When a highway inspection became a drug bust on the weekend, the sleeper berth of a semi-truck was found to contain cocaine, which, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), was "enough to kill more than 113,000 Americans."

A sniffer dog unit alerted the officers to the presence of cocaine in the vehicle. Cops found "numerous cardboard boxes covered by a blanket in the sleeper berth of the truck," according to court records accessed by Fox59.

The two drivers were then taken to the Putnam County Jail. The Indiana State Police said that the accused face felony charges for dealing narcotics, and deportation holds have been placed on them, per a report by Fox 32 Chicago.

However, both the individuals said that they were unaware of what was inside the truck and said that their trucking company instructed them to take the truck to an Indian restaurant in Richmond and wait for a load.

Gurpreet Singh illegally entered the US on March 11, 2023, from Arizona. Meanwhile, Jasveer Singh entered the US illegally from California on March 21, 2017. Jasveer had been arrested last month for receiving stolen property in San Bernardino, California.

"Thanks to Gavin Newsom's reckless policies, these two criminal illegal aliens were granted commercial drivers' licences by the state of California and were arrested for trafficking a whopping 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck," the DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. She added, "Gavin Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians even refused to honour an arrest detainer on one of these criminal illegal aliens in December. Sanctuary policies put American lives at risk. ICE law enforcement lodged arrest detainers to ensure these drug traffickers are not allowed back into American communities."